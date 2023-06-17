“Six-year-old Alexzander Pope found dead in Lohrville, Iowa shooting”

“Alexzander Pope shooting” : Shooting investigation underway after death of six-year-old boy in Lohrville, Iowa

An active investigation is currently underway regarding the shooting death of a six-year-old boy in the community of Lohrville, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home at 500 Maple Street just before 7 A.M. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the lifeless body of six-year-old Alexzander Pope inside the residence. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in determining the cause of death. No further information has been disclosed at this time.

Read Full story : 6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting /

News Source : https://www.ktiv.com

Child death in Calhoun County Tragic shooting incident in Calhoun County Calhoun County gun violence and child fatalities Community mourning after 6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County Preventing gun-related deaths in Calhoun County