Six-year-old girl electrocuted in Mumbai’s Vakola, Teharin Parvin Iftekhar identified as victim

Teharin Parvin Iftekhar (victim) : Six-year-old girl electrocuted, Teharin Parvin Iftekhar identified as victim in Mumbai incident

On Friday night in Santacruz’s Vakola area, a lamp pole electrocuted a six-year-old girl, Teharin Parvin Iftekhar, who later died from her injuries. The incident also left a five-year-old boy, Tanish Pravin Shinde, injured. The Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the scene after the public reported that the electric cable of the roadside lamp pole had fallen on an iron frame. The injured boy was taken to VN Desai hospital and is in stable condition. An Adani electricity Mumbai Ltd spokesperson expressed regret over the incident and stated that the company’s team is cooperating with the police to investigate the suspected tampering of the streetlight pole cabling by miscreants.

News Source : Richa Pinto

