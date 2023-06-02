“Sixth Circuit Circuits Influence”: The Impact of Different Circuits on the Sixth Circuit: A Look at the Most and Least Influential Ones – Trials, Appeals, and Compensation

The Most Influential Circuits in Sixth Circuit Opinions

As the legal world becomes increasingly connected, it is important to consider the influence of other circuits on the decisions made in a particular circuit. A recent analysis of Sixth Circuit opinions over the past three years has revealed some surprising results.

Contrary to expectations, the Third Circuit was found to be the most cited circuit in Sixth Circuit opinions, despite publishing the lowest number of opinions per judge. The Second and D.C. Circuits followed closely behind, with the First and Tenth Circuits rounding out the top five. There was a significant drop in citations to opinions from the Seventh and Eighth Circuits, and an even larger drop to those from the Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits.

These findings represent a significant change from a decade ago when judges in the Sixth Circuit cited the Second, Seventh, and Ninth Circuits more often than any other circuit. The judges in the Sixth Circuit are now intentionally or unintentionally avoiding citing opinions from these four circuits far more than they did in the past. Instead, they are citing their preferred circuits more often than before.

When considering the citations per published opinion, the numbers become even more interesting. Although the Third and Second Circuits publish the fewest decisions per judge, their opinions have the most significant influence. The D.C. Circuit was not far behind the Second Circuit on this metric, with the Tenth and First Circuits lagging behind. The other circuits were cited far less often.

A published opinion by the Third Circuit is forty times more likely to be cited than a similar published decision from the Fifth or Ninth Circuit, and eighteen times more likely than a decision from the Fourth and Eleventh Circuits. This drop in citations to opinions from the Fifth Circuit was particularly surprising.

The analysis also found that publishing more opinions has only a modest effect on a circuit’s influence. The Second and Third Circuits, which publish the fewest opinions per judge, are the most cited by the Sixth Circuit. The Sixth Circuit itself publishes comparatively few decisions compared to its unpublished decisions, and its influence in other circuits will be the subject of future analysis.

While this analysis is not the only way to measure influence, it provides valuable insight into the circuits that are most influential in Sixth Circuit opinions. The decisions cited were across a wide variety of subjects and for many different reasons, indicating that the influence of a circuit is not necessarily tied to a specific area of law. Those practicing in the Sixth Circuit may benefit from considering the direction the circuit itself is taking when choosing which circuits to cite.

In conclusion, the analysis of Sixth Circuit opinions over the past three years has revealed that the Third Circuit is the most influential circuit, despite publishing the fewest opinions per judge. The Second, D.C., First, and Tenth Circuits also have a significant influence, while opinions from the Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits are cited far less often. The analysis provides valuable insight into the influence of other circuits on the decisions made in a particular circuit and highlights the importance of considering the direction of a circuit when citing opinions.

