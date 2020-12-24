Sizani Ngubane Death -Dead – Obituary : Sizani Ngubane has Died .
Sizani Ngubane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
The Rural Women’s Movement, an NGO founded by Sizani Ngubane, is co-leading a controversial court case on behalf of several women in South Africa. Ms Ngubane has died of covid-19 https://t.co/2PntlJjr4J
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 24, 2020
