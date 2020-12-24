Sizani Ngubane Death -Dead – Obituary : Sizani Ngubane has Died .

Sizani Ngubane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

The Economist @TheEconomist The Rural Women’s Movement, an NGO founded by Sizani Ngubane, is co-leading a controversial court case on behalf of several women in South Africa. Ms Ngubane has died of covid-19

