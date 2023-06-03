sizzling gola kabab recipe: Gola Kabab with a Spicy Sizzle: A Recipe for Eid Ul Adha

Spicy Sizzling Gola Kabab

Kababs are a quintessential part of Indian cuisine, and the Gola Kabab is one of the most popular types of kababs. This spicy and sizzling dish is perfect for any occasion, especially during the festive season of Eid Ul Adha.

Gola Kabab Recipe

Here is a simple recipe for making the Spicy Sizzling Gola Kabab:

Ingredients

1/2 kg minced meat (beef or mutton)

1 onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Chaat masala (optional)

Lemon wedges for garnish

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, add the minced meat, chopped onion, green chillies, salt, ginger-garlic paste, and all the spices. Mix well and let it marinate for at least 2-3 hours. Take a small portion of the minced meat mixture and shape it into a ball. Repeat this process with the rest of the mixture. Heat oil in a pan or griddle over medium heat. Once hot, add the meatballs and flatten them slightly with a spatula to form a disc shape. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from heat and sprinkle some chaat masala over the kababs (if using). Heat a sizzler plate and place the kababs on it. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Gola Kabab Sizzler

The Gola Kabab Sizzler is a popular way to serve this dish in restaurants. To make the sizzler, you will need:

1 sizzler plate

1 wooden tray

1 wooden base for the sizzler plate

1 small piece of charcoal

1 tsp oil

Instructions

Heat the sizzler plate on a gas stove or electric hot plate until it becomes very hot. Place a small piece of charcoal on the sizzler plate and pour a tsp of oil over it. Cover the sizzler plate with a lid and let it smoke for a few minutes. Remove the lid and place the wooden base on top of the sizzler plate. Arrange the cooked Gola Kababs on the wooden tray and place the tray on top of the wooden base on the sizzler plate. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Eid Ul Adha Special Kabab Recipe

Eid Ul Adha is a special occasion for Muslims around the world, and one of the traditional foods served during this festival is kababs. The Spicy Sizzling Gola Kabab is a perfect dish to celebrate Eid Ul Adha with your family and friends. Here is a special variation of this recipe:

Ingredients

1/2 kg minced meat (beef or mutton)

1 onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Chaat masala (optional)

Lemon wedges for garnish

1 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

1 egg, beaten

Bread crumbs for coating

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, add the minced meat, chopped onion, green chillies, salt, ginger-garlic paste, and all the spices. Mix well and let it marinate for at least 2-3 hours. In another mixing bowl, add the cooked rice, mashed potatoes, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil. Mix well to form a dough-like consistency. Take a small portion of the minced meat mixture and shape it into a ball. Flatten it slightly and place a small amount of the rice mixture in the center. Close the minced meat mixture around the rice mixture to form a ball. Repeat this process with the rest of the mixture. Beat the egg in a shallow dish and spread the bread crumbs on a plate. Dip each kabab in the beaten egg and coat it with bread crumbs. Heat oil in a pan or griddle over medium heat. Once hot, add the kababs and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from heat and sprinkle some chaat masala over the kababs (if using). Heat a sizzler plate and place the kababs on it. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Try this delicious and spicy Spicy Sizzling Gola Kabab recipe for your next Eid Ul Adha celebration and enjoy the juicy and flavorful kababs with your loved ones.

