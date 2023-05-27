Skateboarder Benjamin Brown killed in Asheville crash

Benjamin Brown : Skateboarder Benjamin Brown killed in Asheville traffic accident

A skateboarder was killed in Asheville on Friday and the Asheville Police Department is investigating the incident. The crash occurred at around 5:42 a.m. on May 22 near the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Marcellus Street. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Benjamin Brown, was skateboarding along Merrimon Avenue when he entered the intersection with Marcellus Street despite having a red light. He was hit by an oncoming Republic solid waste collection truck and then fell into the roadway where he was hit by another car. Unfortunately, Brown passed away at the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 28-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

