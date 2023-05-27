Skateboarder Benjamin David Brown dies in Asheville collision with truck and car

Benjamin David Brown – victim : Skateboarder Benjamin David Brown dies in collision with trash truck and car in Asheville

Late on Friday, the police announced the death of a 46-year-old skateboarder named Benjamin David Brown, who had collided with a trash truck and a car after running a red light in north Asheville. According to an official press release by the Asheville Police Department, Brown was riding his skateboard south on Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) when he entered the intersection with Marcellus Street against a steady red traffic light at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday. Brown then collided with a Republic solid waste collection truck whose driver was also crossing the intersection at the same time. The impact dislodged Brown from the truck and he came to rest on the roadway, where he was hit by a car. The press release did not mention whether either driver had been charged. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Read Full story : Skateboarder who smacked into a trash truck in the NC mountains has died, police say /

News Source : Joe Marusak

Skateboarding accidents Skateboarder fatalities Mountain skateboarding risks Skateboarding safety measures Skateboarding accident prevention