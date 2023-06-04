Skechers Memory Foam Sneakers : Lace-up Sneaker for Men with Memory Foam by Skechers Afterburn

Lace-up Sneaker with Memory-Foam for Men by Skechers Afterburn



Price: $45.00

(as of Jun 04,2023 00:48:29 UTC – Details)





Skechers is a well-known brand in the lifestyle footwear industry. The company has been in the business since 1992 and has a diverse product line that caters to the needs of men, women, and children. One of their popular products is the sporty training sneaker, which features smooth leather, synthetic and mesh fabric upper with perforated details, stitching, and overlay accents. The shoe also has a padded collar and tongue, fabric lining, Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte rubber sole, and a flexible, high-traction rubber sole.

The Skechers sporty training sneaker is designed for people who are always on the go and need comfortable and durable shoes. The shoe’s upper is made of a combination of smooth leather, synthetic, and mesh fabric, which allows the foot to breathe and keeps it cool during intense physical activities. The perforated details, stitching, and overlay accents add a stylish touch to the shoe, making it suitable for both casual and athletic wear.

The shoe’s padded collar and tongue provide additional comfort and support to the foot, reducing the risk of developing blisters and injuries. The fabric lining also adds to the shoe’s overall comfort, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin. The Memory Foam insole is another feature that adds to the shoe’s comfort level. The insole molds itself to the shape of the foot, providing customized support and cushioning. This feature is especially helpful for people who spend long hours on their feet.

The Articu-Lyte rubber sole and flexible, high-traction rubber sole are two features that make the shoe durable and slip-resistant. The Articu-Lyte rubber sole is a lightweight material that provides excellent shock absorption and reduces the impact on the feet. The flexible, high-traction rubber sole provides excellent grip on different surfaces, reducing the risk of slipping and falling. These features make the shoe suitable for various physical activities, such as running, walking, and gym workouts.

The Skechers sporty training sneaker has a built-in heel that measures 1 ½ inches. The heel provides additional support to the foot, reducing the risk of developing plantar fasciitis and other foot-related injuries. The heel also adds to the shoe’s overall aesthetic appeal, making it suitable for both athletic and casual wear.

In conclusion, the Skechers sporty training sneaker is a versatile and comfortable shoe that is suitable for various physical activities. The shoe’s smooth leather, synthetic and mesh fabric upper, padded collar and tongue, fabric lining, Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte rubber sole, and flexible, high-traction rubber sole are all features that add to the shoe’s overall comfort, durability, and style. The shoe’s built-in heel also provides additional support to the foot, reducing the risk of developing foot-related injuries. Overall, the Skechers sporty training sneaker is an excellent investment for people who are always on the go and need a comfortable and durable shoe that can keep up with their active lifestyle.



