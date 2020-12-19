Skeleton Gorge Death -Obituary – Dead : Skeleton Gorge has Died .

By | December 19, 2020
0 Comment

Skeleton Gorge Death -Obituary – Dead : Skeleton Gorge has Died .

Skeleton Gorge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Chantel Van Der Linde 6 hrs  · Amazing hike today! Weather was perfect and our group was happy and energized! Cecilia forest start via contour path to go up Skeleton gorge and along reservoir to go down Nursery ravine and back to Cecilia forest car park! Great exercise and such a wonderful feeling of accomplishment. Most hikers had not been on this route before and they loved it! Especially the scrambly bits up Skeleton! our Mountain!

Source: (20+) Hiking Cape Town | Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.