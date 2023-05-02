“skills gap training” : City-based training company determined to bridge the skills gap

Engineering Real Results Encourages Career in Construction Industry

Ricky Sharma

Engineering Real Results (ERR) is a provider of NVQ qualifications for a variety of roles, including plumbers, electricians, and gas engineers. The educational organization is now encouraging people of all ages to consider a career in the construction industry as opportunities in the sector continue to boom.

According to the recently published UK Trade Skills Index 2023, 937,000 new recruits will be needed over the next decade, with 244,000 of those being qualified apprentices to prevent the current skills gap from widening. This presents a unique opportunity for individuals to train in one of these highly valued disciplines.

Ricky Sharma, managing director of ERR, believes that there has never been a better time for people to train in these practical skills. He cites a variety of factors contributing to the high demand for these trades, including the knock-on effect of Brexit, the Covid pandemic, and the cost of living crisis. As the UK economy bounces back, Sharma predicts that the opportunities in the construction field will only continue to grow.

State-of-the-Art Centers ERR has state-of-the-art centers located throughout the country, offering fully-accredited courses. In addition to traditional trades, the organization also offers training in renewable skills to help bridge the so-called “green skills gap.” The award-winning company also uses innovative virtual reality technology as part of its training.

According to Sharma, “We provide fantastic opportunities for our students – both industry professionals and new entrants – to complete their NVQs and get the jobs they want. When people train with us, they do so with the confidence that they will leave with the right knowledge, skills, and qualifications that employers value and the industry and regulations require.”

The Need for Apprenticeships The UK Trade Skills Index 2023 report, commissioned by online directory Checkatrade, reveals that an increase in the number of construction apprenticeships is required to prevent the current skills shortages in the industry from worsening. The report attributes the demand for new recruits to a combination of an ageing workforce, less access to EU workers, people leaving the sector, and an increase in output. The report concludes that a minimum of 244,000 completed construction apprenticeships are required by 2032, representing a 34% rise compared to the average of the last five years.

In conclusion, the construction industry presents a unique opportunity for individuals to train in a highly valued and practical skillset. With the demand for these trades set to continue growing over the next decade, ERR is encouraging people of all ages to consider a career in the construction industry. With state-of-the-art centers located throughout the country, fully-accredited courses, and innovative virtual reality training, ERR provides individuals with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications necessary to succeed in the industry.

News Source : expressandstar

Source Link :City training firm intent on closing the skills gap/