“skin cancer symptoms”: UK Charities Advocate for Removal of Sunscreen Tax as Skin Cancer Symptoms Persist

UK Cancer Charities Call for VAT Scrapping on Sunscreen

UK cancer charities have recently called for the scrapping of value-added tax (VAT) on sunscreen. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling to afford essential items. The 20 percent VAT added to sunscreen raises costs by roughly £1.50 per bottle, as classified as a cosmetic item.

Skin cancer is a prevalent type of cancer in the UK, with approximately 147,000 new cases of non-melanoma skin cancer identified each year. The disease is more common in older people and affects men more frequently than women. Dr. Louise Soanes, the chief nurse at Teenage Cancer Trust, states that “preventing skin cancer by using effective sun cream is essential—and sun cream shouldn’t be a luxury that only some can afford.”

What is Skin Cancer?

There are two types of skin cancer—melanoma and non-melanoma. A typical indication of skin cancer is the appearance of a new mole or a change in the appearance of an existing mole. Normal moles are round or oval, have a smooth edge, and have a diameter of no more than six millimetres. However, size alone does not always indicate skin cancer. A cancerous mole can have a diameter of less than 6mm, and a healthy mole can be larger than this.

Signs to watch out for include a mole that’s getting bigger, changing shape, changing colour, bleeding or becoming crusty, and itchy or sore. Melanoma can appear anywhere on the body but most commonly occurs on the back in men and the legs in women. It can also appear in the mouth, on the bottom of the foot, under the nail, or in the vaginal region, but these melanomas are uncommon.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is more common than melanoma, and the term non-melanoma distinguishes these types of skin cancer from the less common melanoma type, which can be more severe. The first indication of non-melanoma skin cancer is typically the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin that persists after a few weeks and slowly progresses over months or sometimes years.

What Causes Skin Cancer?

Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is the main cause of both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer. UV light comes from the sun, as well as artificial tanning sunbeds and sunlamps. Other risk factors that can increase the chances of developing non-melanoma skin cancer include having a previous non-melanoma skin cancer, a family history of skin cancer, pale skin that burns easily, a large number of moles or freckles, taking medicine that suppresses one’s immune system, and having a co-existing medical condition that also suppresses the immune system.

Can Skin Cancer be Cured?

Melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer can often be treated. The treatment options depend on where the cancer is, if it has spread, and one’s overall health. Surgery is the primary treatment for melanoma, and radiotherapy, medication, and chemotherapy are also sometimes used.

In cases of advanced melanoma, treatment may prove challenging, and the cancer may not be treatable. The focus in this scenario is to reduce the cancer and its symptoms while extending one’s life.

What is the Survival Rate for Skin Cancer in the UK?

According to Cancer Research UK, almost all (98.2 percent) of people diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer in England survived their disease for one year or more between 2013 and 2017. In this same period, around nine in ten (91.3 percent) of people diagnosed in England survived their disease for five years or more.

Conclusion

The scrapping of value-added tax on sunscreen could help address the financial burden that buying sunscreen presents to people in the UK while also encouraging people to protect themselves from skin cancer. Skin cancer is a serious disease, and it is essential to take preventative measures, such as wearing sunscreen or protective clothing, to reduce the risk of developing it. If you suspect that you have skin cancer or have noticed any of the symptoms discussed, it is critical to seek medical attention immediately.

