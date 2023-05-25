“Skin cancer symptoms”: What are the indications of skin cancer?

Over 5 Million Cases of Skin Cancer are Diagnosed in the United States Each Year

As summer approaches, it is important to take the necessary precautions to protect your skin from the sun. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with over 5 million cases diagnosed each year, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. However, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers, and there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun and indoor tanning booths are two of the biggest risk factors for skin cancer. With warmer weather and outdoor activities, people are getting more sun exposure than usual. It is important to take steps to protect your skin and watch for early signs of skin cancer.

Dermatologists at Dermatology Associates recommend the following tips for preventing skin cancer:

Look for moles on your body that have asymmetry.

Check your skin for all the spots, including moles, freckles, and age spots. If you notice any new or changing spots, contact a healthcare provider. Borders on melanoma, a type of skin cancer, tend to be uneven.

Seek shade when possible.

When you are outside, try to stay in the shade as much as possible. This can help reduce your exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Wear appropriate clothing.

Wearing appropriate clothing can help protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunglasses, a hat, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and skirts when possible.

Avoid tanning beds.

Tanning beds are known to increase the risk of skin cancer. It is best to avoid them altogether.

Know your family history of skin cancer.

If someone in your family has had skin cancer, you may be at a higher risk. Talk to your healthcare provider about any concerns you may have.

Use sunscreen.

Using sunscreen is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your skin from the sun. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it generously to all exposed skin. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if you are swimming or sweating.

It is important to take these steps to protect your skin from the sun and reduce your risk of skin cancer. If you notice any changes in your skin, such as new or changing moles, see a healthcare provider right away. Early detection and treatment are key to successfully treating skin cancer. With the right precautions, you can enjoy the outdoors while keeping your skin safe.

Skin cancer symptoms Skin cancer warning signs Skin cancer diagnosis Melanoma signs Skin cancer prevention

News Source : Zeinab Cheaib

Source Link :What are the signs of skin cancer?/