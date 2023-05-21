“skin shock treatment”: Skin Shock Treatment Under Consideration by SJC

The Debate Over Electric Shock Therapy for Challenging Individuals

For almost 40 years, the use of electric skin shock therapy has been a subject of controversy at the Judge Rotenberg Center, which is the only US facility that uses this type of treatment. The center accepts patients with severe behavioral problems that result in violence against themselves or others, most of whom were rejected or expelled from other programs. While some disability rights groups argue that the use of electric shocks is painful, psychologically damaging, and often physically harmful, families, and staff at the Rotenberg Center say aversive therapy is necessary as a last resort for patients who are severely hurting themselves and for whom other treatments have failed. The question now is whether there is a better alternative to electric shock therapy, and if so, should it be made illegal?

The Arguments Against Electric Shock Therapy

Two disability rights groups have sided with the Department of Developmental Services and the Department of Early Education and Care in arguing that electric shock therapy is unnecessary and harmful. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association on Intellectual and Development Disabilities, and other groups, the accepted way to treat patients with disabilities is through rewarding someone for positive behavior, sometimes combined with psychotropic medication. They argue that safe, effective, and less restrictive treatments are available and widely used, and there is no justification for subjecting people to such unreasonable risk of injury and pain.

The Arguments in Favor of Electric Shock Therapy

Some families, patients, and staff at the Rotenberg Center argue that electric shock therapy is necessary as a last resort for patients who are severely hurting themselves and for whom other treatments have failed. Before a patient begins shock treatment, the center needs approvals from a guardian, medical clinicians, a human rights committee, and finally, a judge after a court hearing where the patient has an attorney. The center officials say they get the toughest patients from around the country, and the number of patients needing aversive therapy is small enough that one facility is sufficient. The families argue that electric shock therapy has worked for their loved ones when nothing else did.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s Role

The Supreme Judicial Court must determine whether electric shock therapy should remain legal in the US, or if there is a better alternative to treat the most challenging individuals when other treatments have failed. The court must be confident that there is an alternative that will work for these individuals before ending the consent decree. Justice David Lowy said during oral arguments earlier this month that the court is being asked to decide whether a Probate Court decision that kept the consent decree in place, based on evidence heard in 2015 and 2016, was correct. The court must consider the core question of whether electric shock therapy should remain legal before lifting the consent agreement.

The Future of Electric Shock Therapy

If the Supreme Judicial Court does not have updated information or authority to rule on the underlying issue, several justices suggested they might return the case to the lower court. This would extend the litigation, which has already dragged on for a decade, but may be the only way to give the issue a full hearing based on the most up-to-date science. Alternatively, the best-case scenario would be the development of a new treatment that settles all doubt about whether electric shock therapy is still necessary. Attorney Michael Flammia, representing the Judge Rotenberg Center, said, “The moment there would be a treatment that is as effective and less intrusive, it will be used. Before this court or Probate Court has a chance to consider it, the parents will do it.”

Conclusion

The debate over electric shock therapy is a complex issue that involves the treatment of some of the most challenging individuals in society. While some argue that electric shock therapy is unnecessary and harmful, others argue that it is necessary as a last resort for patients who are severely hurting themselves and for whom other treatments have failed. The Supreme Judicial Court must be confident that there is an alternative that will work for these individuals before ending the consent decree. The future of electric shock therapy remains uncertain, but it is clear that the issue requires careful consideration and a thorough examination of the most up-to-date science.

1. Skin shock therapy

2. SJC mental health treatment

3. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

4. Psychiatric shock therapy

5. Severe mental illness treatment

News Source : Editorial Board

Source Link :SJC considers skin shock treatment/