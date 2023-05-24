“skin tag removal”: Preventing and Removing Skin Tags: What You Need to Know

What are Skin Tags?

Skin tags, also known as acrochordons, are small growths on the skin that are usually the same color as your skin or slightly darker. They often occur in areas where there is regular friction such as the eyelids, under the arms, and on the upper chest. It is estimated that half of all adults will develop at least one skin tag in their lifetime.

What Causes Skin Tags?

Skin tags are caused by friction from the skin rubbing against itself. People who are more likely to develop skin tags include those with a family history of these bumps, health issues such as diabetes and obesity, and those who experience rapid growth during pregnancy. It is important to note that skin tags can sometimes be mistaken for warts, moles, or even types of skin cancer, which is why it is important to see a physician for an official diagnosis.

Can Skin Tags be Removed?

In most cases, skin tags do not require treatment. However, many patients feel self-conscious about them and attempt to remove them at home using dangerous methods such as suffocating them with string in the hopes that they will eventually fall off. It is important to note that DIY removal can lead to scarring, infection, and more pain.

If you have a skin tag that you want to remove, it should always be performed by a dermatologist. When a dermatologist removes a skin tag, they will apply a numbing cream to the area and use a laser to burn it or liquid nitrogen to freeze it off in the same way they would with a wart. In some cases, it may be cut off using a scalpel. Patients can expect minimal discomfort and recovery takes just a few days.

Dry Skin Recommendations with Dr. Ho

In addition to skin tag removal, it is important to take care of your skin in other ways. Dr. Ho recommends using a moisturizer to combat dry skin. Dry skin can be caused by a variety of factors such as low humidity, hot showers, and harsh soaps. Using a moisturizer regularly can help keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Learn about Hyperhidrosis from Physician Assistant, Shelly Weedon

Another common skin condition is hyperhidrosis, also known as excessive sweating. Hyperhidrosis can be embarrassing and affect your quality of life, but it can be treated. Physician Assistant Shelly Weedon can provide information and treatment options to help manage hyperhidrosis.

In conclusion, skin tags are a common skin condition that can be easily treated by a dermatologist. It is important to take care of your skin in other ways as well, such as using a moisturizer for dry skin and seeking treatment for conditions like hyperhidrosis. If you have any concerns about your skin, make an appointment with a dermatologist to get an official diagnosis and treatment plan.

Skin tag removal Causes of skin tags Skin tag prevention Skin tag treatment Home remedies for skin tags

News Source : APDerm

Source Link :What are skin tags and how can they be prevented and removed?/