Skin Treatment for Peanut Allergy: Peanut Allergic Reactions Can Be Reduced with Skin Treatment

New Research Suggests Experimental Skin Patch Might Help Treat Peanut Allergies in Children

A new experimental skin patch called Viaskin is showing promising results in treating severe reactions to peanuts in children, according to new research. The patch is designed to train the body to deal with the food allergy, which affects around two percent of children in the United States.

Peanut allergies can cause life-threatening reactions, and some children must avoid peanuts for life and carry medicine to treat a severe reaction if they accidentally eat peanuts. However, a new skin-based treatment called Viaskin might help young children who have strong reactions to peanuts.

Viaskin works by covering a small amount of peanut protein on the skin, which is then taken in by the body. The patch is worn daily in the upper-middle part of the back, where young children cannot pull it off.

The treatment is similar to Palforzia, the first FDA-approved treatment to increase tolerance to peanuts, which is eaten daily and targets four to 17-year-old children. Palforzia is made by the California-based drug company Aimmune Therapeutics and is also being tested on children younger than four.

France’s DBV Technologies is researching skin-based treatments as another way to help the body tolerate allergens like peanuts. Viaskin is one of its skin-based treatments, and the results of a recent study involving 362 young children aged one to three were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on May 11.

After being tested for the allergy and receiving the treatment for a year, the children who took the skin-based treatment showed more tolerance or less sensitivity to peanuts compared to those who received a placebo. This suggests that Viaskin might be a safe and effective way to treat peanut allergies in young children.

Food allergies can be a serious concern for parents, especially if their child has a severe reaction to a particular food. Peanut allergies, in particular, can be life-threatening, and many parents must be vigilant in ensuring their children avoid peanuts. However, with the development of new treatments like Viaskin and Palforzia, there is hope that children with peanut allergies can safely consume small amounts of peanuts without fear of a severe reaction.

In conclusion, the results of the recent study suggest that Viaskin might be a viable treatment option for young children with peanut allergies. Although further research is needed, the development of new treatments like Viaskin and Palforzia provide hope for families dealing with food allergies in their children. With continued research and development, it is possible that food allergies may one day be a thing of the past.

