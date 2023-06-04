“Skincare product reviews”: My Honest Reviews of Skincare and Makeup Products I’ve Used Up

My Skincare & Makeup Product Empties

As a beauty enthusiast, I love trying out new skincare and makeup products. However, it’s rare that I actually finish a product before moving on to something else. So, when I do finish a product, it’s a big deal! In this article, I’ll be sharing my honest reviews of all the skincare and makeup products I’ve finished recently.

Skincare Products

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

This serum has been a staple in my skincare routine for over a year now. It’s great for reducing the appearance of pores and controlling oil production. I also love that it’s affordable and easy to find. I will definitely be repurchasing this.

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid

I’ve tried a few hyaluronic acid serums, but this one is my favorite. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling hydrated and plump. It’s also affordable and easy to find. I will be repurchasing this.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This moisturizer is a classic for a reason. It’s affordable, fragrance-free, and great for all skin types. It keeps my skin hydrated without feeling heavy or greasy. I will definitely be repurchasing this.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

This micellar water is a cult favorite for a reason. It’s gentle, effective, and great for removing makeup and dirt from the skin. It also doesn’t leave any residue or make my skin feel tight. I will be repurchasing this.

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

This cleanser is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts, but it didn’t work for me. It didn’t feel like it was cleansing my skin well enough, and it left a residue behind. I also didn’t like the scent. I won’t be repurchasing this.

Makeup Products

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

This concealer is a cult favorite for a reason. It’s creamy, blendable, and great for covering dark circles and blemishes. It also doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines. I will be repurchasing this.

Glossier Boy Brow

This brow gel is another cult favorite, and for good reason. It’s great for adding volume and hold to the brows without making them feel crunchy or stiff. It also doesn’t flake or smudge throughout the day. I will be repurchasing this.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

This lip gloss is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts, and it’s easy to see why. It’s glossy, hydrating, and looks great on all skin tones. It also doesn’t feel sticky or heavy. I will be repurchasing this.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

This mascara is a drugstore classic, and for good reason. It’s great for adding length and volume to the lashes without clumping or flaking. It also lasts all day without smudging or smearing. I will be repurchasing this.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

This mascara is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts, but it didn’t work for me. It was too clumpy and flaky, and it didn’t hold a curl well. I also didn’t like the scent. I won’t be repurchasing this.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I’m happy with the skincare and makeup products I’ve finished recently. I’ve found some new favorites that I will definitely be repurchasing, and I’ve also learned what doesn’t work for me. It’s important to experiment with different products and find what works best for your skin and preferences.

