“Sky Harbor Airport death” : Investigation initiated after a man is discovered deceased in the vicinity of Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near Washington and 48th streets, a stone’s throw away from Sky Harbor International Airport. Victim Pronounced Dead on the Scene Police confirmed a man was found under a nearby bridge with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. Large Portion of Area Sectioned Off for Investigation Authorities sectioned off a large portion of the surrounding area as the investigation and hunt for the suspect, who is still at large, remained underway Wednesday afternoon, according to Bower. Police Provide No Additional Details No other details were released by police.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, causing concern and fear among local residents and travelers passing through the airport. Phoenix police have not yet released any information about the victim or the suspect.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact Phoenix police. This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.

Meanwhile, the community is left to mourn the loss of a life and to wonder when the perpetrator will be brought to justice.

