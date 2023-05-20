skydiving accident victim : Young man injured in skydiving accident near Adelaide

Skydiver Injured After Crashing into Powerline North of Adelaide, Suspect Identified as “One of Our Newer Skydivers”

A powerline was struck by a young man during a skydiving accident north of Adelaide. The man, in his twenties, was reportedly on his first solo skydive when the incident occurred in Lower Light on Saturday. He suffered injuries to his leg and stomach and was airlifted to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he is believed to be in a stable condition. The man is said to be a newer skydiver at Adelaide Skydiving Centre, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

News Source : Warren Barnsley

