Skylar Owen Death – Dead :  Skylar Owen Obituary : Woman Killed by Carjacker in Philadelphia’s Germantown.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Skylar Owen Death – Dead :  Skylar Owen Obituary : Woman Killed by Carjacker in Philadelphia’s Germantown.


A carjacking in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning ended with a young woman dead and the man suspected of killing her shot and killed by police officers responding to the scene, which spread out over several blocks over a period of about 10 minutes, according to a statement posted online on October 8.  2020 by NBC Philadelphia 

Skylar Owen . Photo by Juliet Piscitelli on Facebook.

The episode began around 4 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, when the 29-year-old man entered St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and shot at a church worker, missing her. The man, whom Gripp did not identify, then took the woman’s keys, stole her car and drove it down Greene Street before crashing near Chelten Avenue. According to  a report by the inquirer.com

Reacting to the sudden death of Skylar Owen, Juliet Piscitelli wrote

rest in peace to the beautiful Skylar Owen💜
i remember when i first met her towards the end of 8th grade and we automatically became friends. she basically shaped me into who i was for the first couple years of high school… i really did look up to her. she was my fashion icon back then lol.
she truly was such an independent and care-free young woman. she always always told me to never care what anyone thinks and do what i gotta do to be happy and i will live by that forever🤞🏼 we were just making plans to meet up again soon and it is so crazy how fast things can change.
i am praying for her family and close friends so so much right now and sending all the love in the world. it does not feel real. fly high miss sky, you’ll NEVER be forgotten young queen.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Rest In Peace to Skylar Owen. Caught in the wrong place at the wrong time in such a heartless act of violence. Nobody deserves this. Rest easy to such a kind soul. Praying for your family and loved ones through this.

PURPLESTICKEY wrote
We became close this year and I feel blessed to have known you and to be your friend. I’m honored to have you be the only female in my first music videoPurple heartYou will be forever missed and my heart is truly broken Broken heart R.I.P.
@skylar_owen19
I know your an Angel now Purple heart #skylarowen

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.