Skylar Owen Death – Dead : Skylar Owen Obituary : Woman Killed by Carjacker in Philadelphia’s Germantown.
A “deranged individual who was on a rampage” was shot and killed by officers after firing shots in a church, stealing a car, killing a young woman during a carjacking attempt, trying to steal a police car and firing at officers, @PhillyPolice say. https://t.co/6oybICueSV pic.twitter.com/8PaTsPVtwX
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 8, 2020
The episode began around 4 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, when the 29-year-old man entered St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and shot at a church worker, missing her. The man, whom Gripp did not identify, then took the woman’s keys, stole her car and drove it down Greene Street before crashing near Chelten Avenue. According to a report by the inquirer.com
Reacting to the sudden death of Skylar Owen, Juliet Piscitelli wrote
rest in peace to the beautiful Skylar Owen
i remember when i first met her towards the end of 8th grade and we automatically became friends. she basically shaped me into who i was for the first couple years of high school… i really did look up to her. she was my fashion icon back then lol.she truly was such an independent and care-free young woman. she always always told me to never care what anyone thinks and do what i gotta do to be happy and i will live by that forever we were just making plans to meet up again soon and it is so crazy how fast things can change.i am praying for her family and close friends so so much right now and sending all the love in the world. it does not feel real. fly high miss sky, you’ll NEVER be forgotten young queen.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
PURPLESTICKEY wrote
We became close this year and I feel blessed to have known you and to be your friend. I’m honored to have you be the only female in my first music videoPurple heartYou will be forever missed and my heart is truly broken Broken heart R.I.P.
@skylar_owen19
I know your an Angel now Purple heart #skylarowen
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.