Skylar Owen Death – Dead :  Skylar Owen Obituary : Woman Killed by Carjacker in Philadelphia’s Germantown.

A carjacking in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning ended with a young woman dead and the man suspected of killing her shot and killed by police officers responding to the scene, which spread out over several blocks over a period of about 10 minutes, according to a statement posted online on October 8

A “deranged individual who was on a rampage” was shot and killed by officers after firing shots in a church, stealing a car, killing a young woman during a carjacking attempt, trying to steal a police car and firing at officers, @PhillyPolice say. https://t.co/6oybICueSV pic.twitter.com/8PaTsPVtwX — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 8, 2020

The episode began around 4 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, when the 29-year-old man entered St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and shot at a church worker, missing her. The man, whom Gripp did not identify, then took the woman’s keys, stole her car and drove it down Greene Street before crashing near Chelten Avenue. According to a report by the inquirer.com

Reacting to the sudden death of Skylar Owen, Juliet Piscitelli wrote