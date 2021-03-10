Skyler McCoy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Skyler McCoy has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021

Skyler McCoy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

City of Lakeville, Minnesota – Fire Department 1d · It is with great sadness that we must share the loss of our brother Skyler McCoy, Station 1 firefighter. Please keep Sklyer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. 321321 29 Comments 100 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (12) City of Lakeville, Minnesota – Fire Department – Posts | Facebook

Kirstin Hastad Specht

Thoughts and prayers going to Skylar’s friends, family and fellow firefighters.

Allina Health Emergency Medical Services

Our condolences to Skyler’s family, friends and the City of Lakeville, Minnesota – Fire Department. We’ll be keeping you in our thoughts.



Eugene Leifeld

Thoughts and Prayers for Skylar, friends, Family, Fellow Firefighters!

Ellen Ferguson Able

In our thoughts and prayers! So sorry for your loss!

LeAnne Downey Johnson

So sorry to hear of this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family 🙏💕

Sandra Radke Flen

Thoughts and prayers to Skylar’s family and friends.

Vicky Tadd

So sad to hear of Skyler’s passing! Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, LFD. He was a student at Lakeville High School when I worked there. Such a sad day.

Nick Wruck

Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and colleagues during this most difficult time!

Evan Bohlman

So sorry to hear of the passing of one of your own. Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and his fellow Fire Fighters.

Stefan Wolf

Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and his fellow Fire Fighters from the LFD.

We firefighters stand together .

Douglas Larson

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family friends and fellow firefighters may you RIP !

Chelsee Strojny

Hello, is there going to be a memorial that friends can attend? Skyler was a brother to me.