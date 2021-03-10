Skyler McCoy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Skyler McCoy has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021
Skyler McCoy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.
City of Lakeville, Minnesota – Fire Department 1d · It is with great sadness that we must share the loss of our brother Skyler McCoy, Station 1 firefighter. Please keep Sklyer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. 321321 29 Comments 100 Shares Like Comment Share
Kirstin Hastad Specht
Thoughts and prayers going to Skylar’s friends, family and fellow firefighters.
Allina Health Emergency Medical Services
Our condolences to Skyler’s family, friends and the City of Lakeville, Minnesota – Fire Department. We’ll be keeping you in our thoughts.
Eugene Leifeld
Thoughts and Prayers for Skylar, friends, Family, Fellow Firefighters!
Ellen Ferguson Able
In our thoughts and prayers! So sorry for your loss!
LeAnne Downey Johnson
So sorry to hear of this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family 🙏💕
Sandra Radke Flen
Thoughts and prayers to Skylar’s family and friends.
Vicky Tadd
So sad to hear of Skyler’s passing! Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, LFD. He was a student at Lakeville High School when I worked there. Such a sad day.
Nick Wruck
Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and colleagues during this most difficult time!
Evan Bohlman
So sorry to hear of the passing of one of your own. Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and his fellow Fire Fighters.
Stefan Wolf
Thoughts and prayers to Skyler’s family and his fellow Fire Fighters from the LFD.
We firefighters stand together .
Douglas Larson
My thoughts and prayers go out to his family friends and fellow firefighters may you RIP !
Chelsee Strojny
Hello, is there going to be a memorial that friends can attend? Skyler was a brother to me.
