“Slack productivity tips”: The Top Slack Behaviors That Annoy Co-workers the Most

Introduction

Remote work has become a norm in today’s world, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As companies switch to remote work, new norms and decorum need to be adopted to ensure smooth communication and productivity. One of the essential tools used in remote work is instant messaging services like Slack. However, the use of Slack requires some etiquette, which this article will explore.

What is Slack?

Slack is an instant messaging application used by teams to communicate with each other. The app is designed to replace email communication and improve productivity. Slack allows team members to create channels, send direct messages, and share files. The app also integrates with other tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom.

Slack Etiquette

When using Slack, it’s essential to follow some etiquette to ensure effective communication and productivity. Here are some of the etiquettes to follow:

Use Proper Language

When communicating on Slack, it’s essential to use proper language and avoid using slang or abbreviations that other team members may not understand. Using proper language ensures that everyone understands the message being conveyed.

Use Appropriate Channels

Slack allows team members to create channels for specific purposes. It’s essential to use the appropriate channel for the message being conveyed. For example, if you want to discuss a particular project, use the project channel.

Avoid Overusing Emojis

Emojis can add some personality to your messages, but it’s essential to use them sparingly. Overusing emojis can make your messages appear unprofessional.

Use Direct Messages Sparingly

Direct messages should be used sparingly and only for private conversations. If you need to communicate with someone privately, use direct messages instead of the public channels.

Respond in a Timely Manner

Slack is designed for instant messaging, which means that messages are expected to be responded to promptly. Responding in a timely manner ensures that communication is fast and efficient.

Avoid Spamming

Spamming on Slack is not acceptable. If you need to send multiple messages, consider using threads instead of sending multiple messages in a row.

Respect Team Members’ Time

When using Slack, it’s essential to respect other team members’ time. Avoid sending messages during non-working hours unless it’s an emergency. Also, avoid sending messages that can wait until the next business day.

Conclusion

Slack is an essential tool for remote work, but it requires some etiquette to ensure effective communication and productivity. Using proper language, using appropriate channels, avoiding overusing emojis, using direct messages sparingly, responding in a timely manner, avoiding spamming, and respecting team members’ time are some of the etiquette to follow when using Slack. By following these etiquettes, teams can improve communication and productivity, which is essential for remote work success.

