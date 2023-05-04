Sledding accident. Today : Blunt Force Trauma Causes Fatal Sledding Accident at Copper Mountain for Teenagers

Two Teenagers Die in Sledding Incident at Copper Mountain Resort

The Summit County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for the two teenagers who died in a sledding incident at Copper Mountain Resort on March 19. Drew Fehr, 17, and Dylan Bozzell, 18, both of Fairbury, Illinois, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The boys were seniors at Prairie Central High School and played on the school basketball and football teams. They were riding tandem down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain when they launched off a large snowbank at the bottom and landed on hard ice, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency medical services were quick to respond, but the boys could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Tragic Loss

The loss of these two young lives is a tragedy for their families, friends, and community. The Prairie Central School District issued a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

The school district said, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two of our seniors, Drew Fehr and Dylan Bozzell. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time. We will have additional counseling support available for students and staff as we all process this tragedy.”

The Dangers of Sledding

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of sledding and other winter sports. While it can be a fun activity, it is important to take precautions to prevent accidents and injuries.

According to the National Safety Council, sledding causes an estimated 20,000 injuries each year, with children and teens being the most at risk. To prevent accidents, the NSC recommends choosing a safe location, using proper equipment, and always wearing a helmet.

It is also important to be aware of the weather conditions and to not sled on icy or hard-packed snow. Additionally, only one person should ride on a sled at a time, and it is important to never sled on public streets or near obstacles such as trees or rocks.

Conclusion

The deaths of Drew Fehr and Dylan Bozzell are a tragic reminder of the dangers of winter sports. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends during this difficult time. It is important for individuals to take precautions to prevent accidents and injuries while participating in winter activities.

News Source : Beth Rankin

Source Link :Teens killed in Copper Mountain sledding accident at Copper Mountain died of blunt force trauma/