“Sleek Low Bun Tutorial”: The Ultimate Tutorial for Achieving a Sleek Low Bun on Thick Natural Hair Without Heat

Introduction

If you have thick natural hair, you know how difficult it can be to manage and style. But fear not, the sleek low bun is an elegant and easy hairstyle that can be achieved without any heat. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to create a sleek low bun on thick natural hair.

Step 1: Start with clean, detangled hair

Before you begin styling, make sure your hair is clean and detangled. Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo and conditioner, and use a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots or tangles. It is important to start with a smooth base to achieve the sleek look of the low bun.

Step 2: Part your hair down the middle

Using a rat tail comb, create a clean part down the middle of your hair. This will help to create a symmetrical and polished look.

Step 3: Apply gel or edge control to your edges

To achieve the sleek look of the low bun, it is important to smooth down your edges. Apply a small amount of gel or edge control to your edges, and use a brush to smooth them down.

Step 4: Gather your hair into a low ponytail

Using a hair tie, gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Make sure the ponytail is tight and secure, as this will help to create a neat and polished look.

Step 5: Twist your ponytail into a bun

Take your ponytail and twist it around itself to create a bun. Tuck the ends of your hair underneath the bun, and use bobby pins to secure it in place. Make sure the bun is tight and secure, as this will help to create a sleek and polished look.

Step 6: Smooth down any flyaways

Use a brush or your fingers to smooth down any flyaways or frizz. You can also use a small amount of gel or edge control to keep your hair looking sleek and polished.

Step 7: Finish with hairspray

To keep your low bun in place all day, finish with a light mist of hairspray. This will help to hold your hair in place and prevent any flyaways or frizz.

Conclusion

The sleek low bun is a stylish and easy hairstyle that can be achieved without any heat. With these simple steps, you can create a polished and elegant look for any occasion. Whether you have thick natural hair or any other hair type, this tutorial will guide you through the steps to achieve the perfect low bun. So go ahead and try it out – you won’t be disappointed!

Source Link :Sleek Low Bun On Thick Natural Hair No Heat Need: Only tutorial You Need/

