sleep disorder and dementia: Sleep Disorder That is Not Well-Known Could be an Early Sign of Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder: A Link to Neurodegenerative Diseases

REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder that occurs during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep, affecting around 1% of the general population worldwide and about 2% of adults over 65. RBD causes the individual to act out their dreams, often with violent content, resulting in injuries to themselves or their bed partner. The disease mechanism is not well understood, but it may be caused by something specific, such as obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, psychiatric disorders, use of antidepressants, autoimmune disorders, and brain lesions. In both situations, RBD may be associated with synucleinopathies, a group of neurodegenerative disorders in which aggregates of the protein α-synuclein accumulate in brain cells.

RBD may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies, observed in 25% to 58% of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s, 70% to 80% of patients with dementia with Lewy bodies and 90% to 100% of those with multiple system atrophy. A long-term study of 1,280 patients with RBD who didn’t have parkinsonism or dementia found that after 12 years, 73.5% of those with RBD had developed a related neurodegenerative disorder. Some of the factors that independently increased the risk of developing a neurodegenerative disorder were the presence of irregular motor symptoms, abnormal dopamine levels, loss of sense of smell, cognitive impairment, abnormal color vision, erectile dysfunction, constipation, and older age.

An early diagnosis of RBD may help in studying how the neurodegenerative disease progresses in the brain and developing therapies that could either slow this process or prevent it from happening. At present, there are no approved therapies to prevent the onset of these neurodegenerative diseases in those with RBD. However, medications such as melatonin and clonazepam may improve the symptoms. Physicians recommend measures to avoid injury, such as removing breakable objects from the room, protecting windows, and padding floors. Patients who are affected by RBD may choose to participate in research, and proper treatment of the disease can help prevent injury and improve quality of life.

News Source : The Conversation

Source Link :Little-known sleep disorder may foreshadow dementia, Parkinson’s/