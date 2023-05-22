Sleep Disorders Diagnosis today : Reliable Measurement of Sleep Disorders Identified through Jaw Movements

Reliable Measure for Sleep Disorders Identified in Jaw Movements today 2023.

Monitoring mandibular jaw movements during sleep could provide valuable information for the diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing, according to a study published in Frontiers. The study, authored by Jean-Benoit Martinot and Jean-Louis Pépin, scientific advisors to Sunrise, a maker of a chin patch home sleep test, highlights the potential of using mandibular jaw movements as a reliable and non-invasive measure of respiratory effort. The study suggests that the automatic analysis of mandibular jaw movements using a dedicated machine learning algorithm could deliver a comprehensive and clinically informative study report.

News Source : Sleep Review

