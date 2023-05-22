Sleep Disorders Diagnosis today : Reliable Measurement of Sleep Disorders Identified through Jaw Movements

Posted on May 22, 2023

Monitoring mandibular jaw movements during sleep could provide valuable information for the diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing, according to a study published in Frontiers. The study, authored by Jean-Benoit Martinot and Jean-Louis Pépin, scientific advisors to Sunrise, a maker of a chin patch home sleep test, highlights the potential of using mandibular jaw movements as a reliable and non-invasive measure of respiratory effort. The study suggests that the automatic analysis of mandibular jaw movements using a dedicated machine learning algorithm could deliver a comprehensive and clinically informative study report.

