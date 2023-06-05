sleeper hitters: Preview of Week 11 Fantasy Baseball: Rowdy Tellez and Randal Grichuk among Top 10 Sleeper Hitters | News Talk 94.1/AM 1600

The Rockies are at home all week and facing four lefties

The Colorado Rockies are set to play at their home stadium, Coors Field, for an entire week, and they will face four left-handed pitchers during this stretch. After a tough start to the season, the Rockies have a chance to turn things around and gain some much-needed momentum.

Struggles on the Road

The Rockies had a tough time on their recent road trip, losing six out of the seven games they played. They struggled to get their offense going, scoring just 16 runs in those seven games. The pitching staff also struggled, giving up a total of 41 runs.

However, the Rockies have historically played better at home, and the friendly confines of Coors Field might be just what they need to get back on track. The team is hoping that playing in front of their home crowd will give them the boost they need to turn their season around.

Four Lefties in a Row

The Rockies will face four left-handed pitchers in a row during this week’s homestand. While lefties have historically given the team trouble, they have some players who perform well against left-handed pitching.

Charlie Blackmon, for example, has a career .312 batting average against lefties, while Ryan McMahon has a .247 average with nine home runs in 134 at-bats against lefties. The Rockies will need these players to step up and lead the offense during this stretch.

On the pitching side, the Rockies will likely rely heavily on their bullpen during these games. While starting pitcher Kyle Freeland has been solid this season, the team’s other starters have struggled. The bullpen will need to step up and keep the team in games if the Rockies hope to come away with some wins.

The Importance of Momentum

The Rockies are currently sitting at the bottom of the National League West division with a record of 8-13. They are already six games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and they cannot afford to fall any further behind.

A strong homestand against these left-handed pitchers could give the Rockies the momentum they need to turn their season around. Winning a few games in a row could boost the team’s confidence and help them start playing better overall.

It is still early in the season, and the Rockies have plenty of time to get back on track. However, they need to start winning games soon if they hope to contend in the National League West.

The Opportunity for the Rockies

The Rockies have an opportunity to take advantage of this homestand and get back into the race in the National League West. Facing four left-handed pitchers in a row gives them a chance to exploit some weaknesses and get their offense going.

However, the team cannot rely solely on their offense. The pitching staff will need to step up and keep the team in games if they hope to come away with wins. The bullpen, in particular, will be crucial during this stretch.

If the Rockies can come away with a few wins during this homestand, it could be just what they need to turn their season around. They have a talented team, and they just need to start playing up to their potential.

Conclusion

The Rockies have a tough stretch coming up with four left-handed pitchers in a row, but they also have an opportunity to turn their season around. Playing at home could give the team the boost they need to start playing better and gaining some momentum.

Now is the time for the Rockies to step up and start winning some games. If they can take advantage of this homestand, they could be right back in the thick of the race in the National League West.

