“Sleeper hitters”: Preview of Week 11 in Fantasy Baseball: Rowdy Tellez and Randal Grichuk Among Top 10 Sleeper Hitters to Watch Out For

If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They’re not must-starts by any estimation, but they’re the best you’ll find off the waiver wire. All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Without further ado, here are the 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11:

Adam Frazier, 2B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (39% rostered)

Frazier is a solid contact hitter who has been hitting atop the Pirates’ lineup recently. His matchup against the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets should provide some opportunities for him to produce in Week 11.

Christin Stewart, OF, Detroit Tigers (30% rostered)

Stewart has been heating up lately, hitting .333 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Week 11.

Garrett Cooper, 1B/OF, Miami Marlins (27% rostered)

Cooper has been a consistent source of offense for the Marlins this season and has a favorable matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals in Week 11.

Yadiel Hernandez, OF, Washington Nationals (20% rostered)

Hernandez has been productive in limited playing time for the Nationals this season, hitting .308 with two home runs and six RBI over 26 at-bats. He has a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants in Week 11.

Niko Goodrum, 2B/SS/OF, Detroit Tigers (18% rostered)

Goodrum has been hitting well lately, batting .333 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Week 11.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B/OF, Tampa Bay Rays (12% rostered)

Tsutsugo has been struggling this season, but has shown flashes of power with five home runs in limited playing time. He has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Twins in Week 11.

Jaime Barria, SP, Los Angeles Angels (10% rostered)

Barria has been pitching well since being recalled from the minors, allowing just one run over 10 innings in his last two starts. He has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Week 11.

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles (8% rostered)

Mountcastle has been hitting well lately, batting .333 with two home runs and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers in Week 11.

Hunter Renfroe, OF, Boston Red Sox (7% rostered)

Renfroe has been hitting for power lately, with four home runs over his last 10 games. He has a tough matchup against the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in Week 11, but could be a good source of power if you’re in need.

Starlin Castro, 2B/3B, Washington Nationals (5% rostered)

Castro has been hitting well lately, batting .300 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants in Week 11.