“Sleeper hitters”: Preview of Week 11 in Fantasy Baseball: Rowdy Tellez and Randal Grichuk Among Top 10 Sleeper Hitters to Watch Out For

10 Sleeper Hitters for Week 11
If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They’re not must-starts by any estimation, but they’re the best you’ll find off the waiver wire. All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Best Hitter Matchups for Week 11
- Brewers @CIN1, BAL3, OAK3
- Diamondbacks @WAS3, @DET3
- Giants @COL3, CHC3
- Pirates OAK3, NYM3
- Rockies SF3, SD3
Worst Hitter Matchups for Week 11
- Mariners @SD2, @LAA3
- Blue Jays HOU4, MIN3
- Twins @TB3, @TOR3
- Yankees CHW3, BOS3
- Red Sox @CLE3, @NYY3
Without further ado, here are the 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11:
- Adam Frazier, 2B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (39% rostered)
- Christin Stewart, OF, Detroit Tigers (30% rostered)
- Garrett Cooper, 1B/OF, Miami Marlins (27% rostered)
- Yadiel Hernandez, OF, Washington Nationals (20% rostered)
- Niko Goodrum, 2B/SS/OF, Detroit Tigers (18% rostered)
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B/OF, Tampa Bay Rays (12% rostered)
- Jaime Barria, SP, Los Angeles Angels (10% rostered)
- Ryan Mountcastle, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles (8% rostered)
- Hunter Renfroe, OF, Boston Red Sox (7% rostered)
- Starlin Castro, 2B/3B, Washington Nationals (5% rostered)
Frazier is a solid contact hitter who has been hitting atop the Pirates’ lineup recently. His matchup against the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets should provide some opportunities for him to produce in Week 11.
Stewart has been heating up lately, hitting .333 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Week 11.
Cooper has been a consistent source of offense for the Marlins this season and has a favorable matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals in Week 11.
Hernandez has been productive in limited playing time for the Nationals this season, hitting .308 with two home runs and six RBI over 26 at-bats. He has a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants in Week 11.
Goodrum has been hitting well lately, batting .333 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Week 11.
Tsutsugo has been struggling this season, but has shown flashes of power with five home runs in limited playing time. He has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Twins in Week 11.
Barria has been pitching well since being recalled from the minors, allowing just one run over 10 innings in his last two starts. He has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Week 11.
Mountcastle has been hitting well lately, batting .333 with two home runs and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers in Week 11.
Renfroe has been hitting for power lately, with four home runs over his last 10 games. He has a tough matchup against the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in Week 11, but could be a good source of power if you’re in need.
Castro has been hitting well lately, batting .300 with a home run and four RBI over his last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants in Week 11.
These 10 sleeper hitters should provide some short-term value for fantasy baseball owners in Week 11. Keep an eye on their matchups and performance, as they could be potential long-term additions to your roster.
