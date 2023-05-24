“sleeping tablets”: What Are the Top 10 Most Common Sleeping Pills?

The 10 Most Common Sleeping Tablets

Sleeping tablets are often prescribed to help people who have difficulty sleeping. There are several different types of sleeping tablets, including benzodiazepines, Z drugs, antihistamines, melatonin supplements, certain antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs, and pain-modulators. In this article, we will explore the 10 most commonly used sleeping tablets.

Benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines are a type of sleeping tablet that are only available on prescription. They work by increasing the activity of a chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, which helps to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

The most commonly used benzodiazepines for sleep are:

Temazepam Nitrazepam Lorazepam Loprazolam Lormetazepam

Z Drugs

Z drugs are a type of sleeping tablet that act in a similar way to benzodiazepines. However, they are not benzodiazepines and are also only available on prescription.

The two most commonly used Z drugs for sleep are:

Zolpidem Zopiclone

Antihistamines

Antihistamines are a type of medicine that are commonly used to treat allergies such as hay fever. However, some antihistamines can also cause drowsiness, which makes them useful for people who have difficulty sleeping due to their allergies.

The most commonly used antihistamine for sleep is:

Promethazine

Melatonin

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Melatonin supplements are sometimes recommended for people over the age of 55 who have long-term insomnia.

The recommended duration of treatment for melatonin supplements is three weeks to start with, with a maximum of ten weeks in total.

Certain Antidepressants and Antipsychotic Drugs

Antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs are sometimes used to help with sleep, particularly if depression or anxiety is thought to be causing the problem.

The most commonly used antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs for sleep are:

Quetiapine Mirtazepine

Pain-Modulators

Pain-modulators are a type of medicine that are used to treat pain. However, one of the side-effects of pregabalin is drowsiness, which makes it useful for people who have difficulty sleeping due to pain.

The most commonly used pain-modulator for sleep is:

Pregabalin

Old-Fashioned Sleeping Tablets

Chlormethiazole, chloral, and barbiturates are old-fashioned sleeping tablets that are not commonly used these days, as benzodiazepines and Z drugs are usually preferred.

Summary

In summary, the 10 most common sleeping tablets are benzodiazepines, Z drugs, antihistamines, melatonin supplements, certain antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs, pain-modulators, and old-fashioned sleeping tablets. If you are having difficulty sleeping, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider about the best treatment options for you.

