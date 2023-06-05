“Slider recipe contest”: White Castle Hosts Slider Recipe Contest with a Chance to Win Free Food for a Year

White Castle Slider Showdown: A Contest for Slider Lovers

White Castle, the fast-food chain known for its famous sliders, has recently announced a new competition for slider enthusiasts. The White Castle Slider Showdown is a contest that aims to discover the best recipes using White Castle’s Original Slider as the main ingredient.

The contest, which runs until September 4, 2021, requires participants to create a recipe that includes at least six beef sliders – Original, Cheese, or Jalapeño – with or without pickles. Participants can use their creativity to come up with a recipe that showcases the versatility of White Castle’s sliders.

For inspiration, White Castle offers over 75 Slider-based recipes online and has published a collection of recipes in the 2005 cookbook “By the Sackful.” The fast-food chain hopes to add more craveable recipes to its collection through this contest.

The winner of the Slider Showdown will receive free sliders for a year, recognition at a special event at White Castle’s home office in early 2022, and White Castle swag. Participants can submit their recipes by posting a video on TikTok or a video or photo carousel on Instagram using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging @WhiteCastle. The post must include a detailed written recipe, as well as a video or photos that show the ingredients, the preparation method, and the final product.

White Castle’s vice president, Jamie Richardson, stated that the Slider Showdown is a platform to spotlight the creativity of White Castle Cravers and showcase the versatility of their sliders. White Castle hopes to reimagine the classic slider in dishes that everyone will love.

White Castle is a fast-food chain based in Columbus, Ohio, with over 350 restaurants nationwide. The chain’s sliders have become an iconic fast-food item, known for their small size and unique flavor.

In recent years, White Castle has expanded its offerings to include plant-based sliders, chicken sliders, and breakfast sliders. The chain has also partnered with other brands to create limited-time menu items, such as the Impossible Slider and the Belgian Waffle Slider.

The Slider Showdown is an excellent opportunity for slider lovers to showcase their creativity and possibly win a year’s supply of sliders. Whether you prefer a classic slider or enjoy experimenting with new flavors, the Slider Showdown is the perfect platform to showcase your slider-making skills.

In conclusion, the White Castle Slider Showdown is a unique competition that celebrates the versatility and creativity of White Castle’s sliders. Whether you’re a foodie or a slider enthusiast, this competition is an excellent opportunity to showcase your slider-making skills and possibly win a year’s supply of sliders. So, get your taste buds ready and start creating your slider recipe today!

News Source : Fox TV Stations

Source Link :White Castle holding best Slider recipe contest offering free food for a year/