“Sliders recipe contest”: WFTV: White Castle Launches New Contest for Slider Recipe Submissions

White Castle Slider Showdown: A Chance to Showcase Your Cooking Skills

Attention all cooking enthusiasts and Slider lovers! This summer, White Castle, the home of The Original Slider, is searching for the most drool-worthy recipes featuring at least six beef Sliders as the main ingredient. The White Castle Slider Showdown is a chance for you to showcase your creativity in the kitchen and win the grand prize of free Sliders for a year, along with other exciting perks.

To enter the contest, participants must use at least six beef Sliders, whether it’s the original, cheese, or jalapeno, with or without pickles. The Sliders can be purchased from White Castle restaurants or the frozen aisles of major grocery stores. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter, and the contest runs through September 4.

To enter, post a video on a public TikTok account or a video or photo carousel on a public Instagram account, tagging @WhiteCastle and using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest. The video or photos must showcase the ingredients, preparation method, final product, and a detailed recipe included in the post.

The winner of the contest will receive free Sliders for a year, special recognition during a complimentary trip to White Castle’s home office in Ohio, and more. It’s a chance to not only win big but also to show off your culinary skills.

White Castle has been serving its iconic Sliders for nearly a century, and its loyal fans can attest to their deliciousness. The Slider is a small-sized burger that packs a big punch of flavor, making it a perfect ingredient for creative recipes. Whether you want to make a Slider lasagna, Slider grilled cheese, or Slider mac and cheese, the possibilities are endless.

Not only is the Slider versatile, but it’s also convenient. With the frozen Slider packs available in grocery stores, you can have them on hand for any last-minute meal ideas. And with White Castle restaurants spread across the country, you can easily satisfy your Slider cravings whenever they strike.

The Slider Showdown is just one of the many ways that White Castle celebrates its loyal customers. The company has been known for its innovative marketing campaigns, such as the Crave Case, a box of 30 Sliders that has become a staple at parties and gatherings.

In addition to the Slider Showdown, White Castle is also celebrating National Burger Month with juicy deals, so be sure to check them out. The company has also recently opened its largest-ever restaurant near Walt Disney World, giving fans another reason to visit and indulge in their favorite Sliders.

In conclusion, the White Castle Slider Showdown is a chance for cooking enthusiasts to show off their skills and win big. With the Slider as the main ingredient, the possibilities are endless, and the convenience of having frozen Sliders on hand makes it easy to whip up a delicious meal. So, grab your apron, fire up the grill, and start creating your Slider masterpiece. Who knows, you could be the next Slider Showdown winner!

White Castle slider recipe White Castle slider contest Slider recipe contest Fast food recipe contest Burger recipe contest