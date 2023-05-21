Sliema drowning incident today : 43-year-old Filipino Woman Identified as Drowning Victim in Sliema

43-Year-Old Filipino National Identified as Woman Who Drowned in Sliema today 2023.

A 43-year-old Filipino woman died after being swept out to sea along with four others by a big wave while standing on rocks at Fond Għadir on 26 June. The other four women were a 23-year-old French woman, a 31-year-old Italian woman and a 36-year-old Georgian woman. The latter three sustained minor injuries. Three of the group managed to make it back to shore, but the fourth was found unconscious and later pronounced dead.

News Source : Newsbook

1. Sliema drowning incident

2. Filipino national drowned in Sliema

3. Woman drowned in Sliema identified

4. Sliema beach safety measures

5. Sliema drowning tragedy