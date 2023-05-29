Slimy Baba Junior Biography: EP7: Discovering the Real Identity of Slimy Baba Junior of Magtom Media – Biography, Family, Age, and Children

Who is Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media?

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media is a popular Nigerian musician and songwriter known for his unique blend of Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall music genres. He is a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, and his music has been well received by fans across the country.

Real Name

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media was born with the name Abdulazeez Magtom, but he is professionally known as Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media. He adopted this stage name to reflect his passion for music and his desire to make a name for himself in the industry.

Family

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media was born and raised in Nigeria, and he comes from a family of music lovers. His parents were both music enthusiasts, and they encouraged him to pursue his passion for music from a young age. Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media has a large extended family, and he is known to be very close to his parents and siblings.

Kids

Currently, Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media does not have any kids as he is still focused on building his music career. However, he has expressed his desire to start a family in the future.

Age

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media was born on 5th May 1995, which makes him 26 years old as of 2021. He is still young and has a lot of potential to grow his music career even further.

Biography

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media was born and raised in Kano State, Nigeria. He developed a love for music from a young age and started writing his own songs when he was just a teenager. Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media’s music is heavily influenced by his Nigerian roots, and he combines elements of Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall to create a unique sound that is all his own.

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media began his music career in 2015 when he released his debut single “Am In Love.” The song was well received by fans, and it launched Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media’s career in the music industry. Since then, he has released several other hit songs, including “My Lady,” “E Good,” and “Blessings.”

One of Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media’s defining characteristics as an artist is his ability to connect with his fans through his music. He writes songs that are relatable and speak to the experiences of everyday Nigerians. Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media’s music is also known for its positive messages, and he often uses his platform to promote social issues such as peace, unity, and love.

In addition to his music career, Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media is also involved in various philanthropic activities. He is a strong advocate for education and has worked with several organizations to provide scholarships to underprivileged children in Nigeria.

Conclusion

Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media is a talented Nigerian musician who is quickly making a name for himself in the music industry. With his unique sound and positive messages, he has captured the hearts of fans across the country. Slimy Baba Junior Magtom Media’s passion for music and his commitment to using his platform for good make him a rising star to watch in the years to come.

