Slovenia music scene: Joker’s “Carpe Diem” becomes the most streamed song in Slovenia! – Eurovision News | Music

Joker Out’s Entry in Eurovision 2023 Becomes the Most Streamed Song in Slovenian Language

It was a historic moment for Slovenian music as Joker Out’s entry, “Carpe Diem”, became the most streamed song in the Slovenian language. The song, which was the country’s representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, garnered over 10 million streams, setting a new record in the country’s music industry.

The Journey to Eurovision 2023

Joker Out’s journey to Eurovision 2023 began with an internal selection by the Slovenian broadcaster RTVSLO. The band’s song, “Carpe Diem”, was chosen among several entries to represent Slovenia in the competition.

The song, which combines rock elements with a catchy chorus, received positive reviews from music critics and fans alike. Joker Out’s unique sound and energetic performance on stage caught the attention of the Eurovision audience, making them one of the most talked-about acts of the contest.

Carpe Diem’s Success

“Carpe Diem” was not only a success at Eurovision 2023, but it also became a hit in Slovenia. The song’s catchy chorus and relatable lyrics resonated with the audience, leading to its massive popularity. The fact that it became the most streamed song in the Slovenian language is a testament to its success.

In a tweet, Joker Out expressed their gratitude to their fans, “Thanks to you Carpe Diem is the most streamed song in Slovene language ever ”.

Impact on Slovenian Music Industry

The success of “Carpe Diem” has had a significant impact on the Slovenian music industry. The song’s popularity has brought attention to the country’s music scene, and it has become a symbol of Slovenian pride. The band’s achievement has also inspired other artists to strive for success on the international stage.

Furthermore, the song’s success has shown that Slovenian music can compete with other European countries. It has opened doors for more Slovenian artists to participate in Eurovision and other international music competitions, giving them a chance to showcase their talent to a global audience.

Conclusion

Joker Out’s “Carpe Diem” has made history in the Slovenian music industry. The fact that it became the most streamed song in the Slovenian language is a testament to the band’s talent and hard work. It has also shown that Slovenian music has the potential to compete with other European countries and has brought attention to the country’s music scene.

The success of “Carpe Diem” will undoubtedly inspire other artists to follow in Joker Out’s footsteps and strive for success on the international stage. It is a proud moment for Slovenia and its music industry, and it is a reminder of the power of music to bring people together.

