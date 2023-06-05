Slow-cooked beef pithivier recipe: How to Make a Slow-Cooked Beef Pithivier by RecipeTin Eats: A French Meat Pie Perfect for Winter Dinner Parties

How to Make a Delicious Beef and Beer Stew

If you’re looking for a hearty and comforting meal, this beef and beer stew recipe is the perfect choice. With tender beef, vegetables, and a flavorful beer-based sauce, it’s a dish that will satisfy your taste buds and warm you up from the inside out. Here’s how to make it:

Step 1: Preheat the oven

To begin, preheat your oven to 180C fan-forced (200C conventional). This will ensure that your stew cooks evenly and thoroughly.

Step 2: Prepare the beef

Next, pat your beef dry with paper towels and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat, and add half of the beef. Sear the beef until it’s brown on all sides, which should take about three minutes. Then, transfer the beef to a plate using a slotted spoon, and brown the remaining beef.

Step 3: Cook the vegetables

Lower the heat to medium and cook the onion and garlic for three minutes until they’re soft. If needed, add a bit more oil. Then, add the bacon and cook until it’s golden. Stir in the carrot and celery and cook for two minutes. Add the flour and stir for one minute. Finally, add the beer, stock, tomato paste, herbs, and pepper, stirring well to dissolve the flour into the liquid.

Step 4: Simmer the stew

Return the beef to the pot and bring it to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and place it in the oven for two hours. The beef should be tender enough to shred without effort, and the sauce should be like a thin gravy, around one cup.

Step 5: Strain and shred

Remove the pot from the oven and set a colander over a large bowl. Strain the stew, pouring the sauce into a smaller bowl and setting it aside to cool. Refrigerate the sauce until you’re ready to serve the stew. Put the beef in the large bowl, remove and discard the bay leaves and thyme stems, and shred the beef using two forks. Set the shredded beef aside to cool.

Step 6: Construct the pithivier

Now that you’ve made the stew, you can proceed to make the pithivier. This involves wrapping the stew in puff pastry and baking it until it’s golden brown and crispy. It’s a great way to elevate the stew and make it feel more special.

In conclusion, this beef and beer stew is a delicious and satisfying meal that’s perfect for chilly evenings. With just a few simple steps, you can create a flavorful and comforting dish that’s sure to please everyone at the table. So why not give it a try and see for yourself?

