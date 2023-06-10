“Slowly We Rot”: An Acoustic Obituary







Obituary – Slowly We Rot (Acoustic)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of “Slowly We Rot (Acoustic)” by Obituary. The beloved song was born on their 1989 debut album and touched the hearts of many with its haunting melodies and raw emotion.

Despite its age, “Slowly We Rot (Acoustic)” remained relevant and cherished by fans for over three decades. The song’s profound lyrics and acoustic arrangements spoke to the struggles of life and death, resonating with listeners on a deep level.

The loss of “Slowly We Rot (Acoustic)” leaves a void in the metal community, but its legacy will live on through the many lives it touched. We will forever be grateful for the gift of this beautiful composition and the impact it had on our lives.

Rest in peace, “Slowly We Rot (Acoustic)”. Your memory will be cherished forever.





