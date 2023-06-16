





Obituary – Slowly We Rot (4K | 1989 | Full Album & Lyrics)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary death metal band, Obituary’s debut album “Slowly We Rot”. The album was born on May 16, 1989, and left this world on June 20, 2021, after a long and successful career.

“Slowly We Rot” was a groundbreaking album that paved the way for the death metal genre. It featured crushing riffs, guttural vocals, and intense drumming that left a lasting impact on the metal community. The album was a critical and commercial success, earning Obituary a loyal fanbase that would follow them throughout their career.

The album’s lyrics were dark and introspective, exploring themes of death, decay, and the human condition. They were delivered with raw emotion and intensity, making them some of the most memorable lyrics in death metal history.

“Slowly We Rot” was a testament to Obituary’s talent and dedication to their craft. It will be remembered as a classic album that defined the death metal genre and inspired countless bands to follow in their footsteps.

Although the album may be gone, its legacy will live on forever in the hearts of metalheads around the world. Rest in peace, “Slowly We Rot”.





