SM Patients: Blueprint Medicines’ Blood Disorder Drug Approved by FDA as First-Line Therapy for SM Patients

FDA Approves Blueprint Medicines’ Ayvakit for Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis

On May 23, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ayvakit (avapritinib), developed by Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), for the treatment of adults with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM). ISM is a rare hematologic disorder that represents the vast majority of systemic mastocytosis (SM) cases. Ayvakit is now available for adults with ISM at the recommended dose of 25 mg once daily.

Ayvakit was designed to potently and selectively inhibit KIT D816V, the primary underlying driver of the disease. It has been FDA-approved for advanced SM since June 2021. The approval of Ayvakit in ISM is based on data from the PIONEER trial.

The PIONEER trial demonstrated that Ayvakit significantly improved overall symptoms and measures of mast cell burden versus placebo in the primary and all key secondary endpoints. Detailed results from the trial have been published in NEJM Evidence, a journal from The New England Journal of Medicine Group.

Patients treated with Ayvakit achieved rapid, durable, and statistically significant reductions on all pathological mast cell burden measures, including serum tryptase, KIT D816V variant allele fraction, and bone marrow mast cells. Ayvakit also showed clinically meaningful improvements in multiple exploratory endpoints of quality of life.

In the first quarter of 2023, Blueprint Medicines reported Ayvakit sales of $39.1 million, up from $23.8 million a year ago. The approval of Ayvakit for ISM expands its potential market and may further increase its sales.

BPMC shares are up 3.99% at $58.50 as of the last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The market seems to be responding positively to the FDA approval of Ayvakit for ISM.

In conclusion, the FDA approval of Ayvakit for ISM is a significant milestone for Blueprint Medicines and a step forward in treating this rare hematologic disorder. The PIONEER trial demonstrated that Ayvakit significantly improved overall symptoms and measures of mast cell burden versus placebo, and patients treated with Ayvakit achieved rapid and durable reductions in pathological mast cell burden measures. The approval of Ayvakit for ISM expands its potential market and may further increase its sales.

