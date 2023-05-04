“Smackover man killed” : Fatal Accident Claims Life of Smackover Resident in Dallas County

Smackover Man Dies in Dallas County Accident

A Smackover man was killed Tuesday in an accident on State Highway 8 in rural Dallas County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Victim Identified

Kevin S. Dore, 67, of Smackover was killed and Patricia E. Mathis, 57, also of Smackover was injured in the early afternoon crash.

Accident Details

According to a preliminary accident report from the ASP, Dore and Mathis were travelling together, headed East on Highway 8. Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mathis, who was driving, was unable to negotiate a right-hand curve, and the vehicle went off the road, striking two trees before coming to rest.

Weather and Road Conditions

Weather and road conditions at the time of the accident were reportedly clear and dry.

First Fatal Accident Involving Union County Residents

The accident Tuesday was the first fatal highway accident so far this year to involve Union County residents. It was the 156th highway accident in Arkansas so far this year, and Dore was the 175th person to die as a result of such an accident in 2023.

News Source : El Dorado News Times

Source Link :Smackover man killed in Dallas County accident/