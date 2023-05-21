“Small plane crashes Croatia”: Unclear number of passengers aboard small plane that crashed in Croatia during flight from Slovenia

Emergency Teams Find Remains of Small Plane That Crashed in Croatia

Emergency teams in Croatia have discovered the remains of a small plane that crashed on Saturday in a remote area of the country. The Cirrus 20 aircraft was found in a forested and inaccessible terrain in northwestern Croatia following an extensive search that involved 150 people and an army helicopter.

Details of the Crash

The plane went missing from the radar earlier on Saturday while flying from the Slovenian town of Maribor towards Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coast town of Pula. The authorities have not yet specified how many people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. However, search and rescue operations are expected to continue overnight, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Search and Rescue Efforts

The search for the missing plane began on Saturday morning, and it took several hours for emergency teams to locate the wreckage. The terrain in the area where the plane crashed is dense and forested, which made the search more challenging. However, the search and rescue teams were able to use an army helicopter to help locate the wreckage.

Over 150 people were involved in the search efforts, including members of the Croatian mountain rescue service, firefighters, and police officers. The search was coordinated by the National Protection and Rescue Directorate, which is responsible for coordinating emergency response efforts in Croatia.

Investigation into the Crash

Following the discovery of the wreckage, an investigation into the crash will be launched. The investigation will be carried out by the Croatian Civil Aviation Agency, which is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of civil aviation in Croatia.

The investigation will focus on determining the cause of the crash and identifying any factors that may have contributed to it. The findings of the investigation will be used to improve safety measures and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The discovery of the wreckage of the small plane that crashed in Croatia on Saturday is a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with air travel. While the cause of the crash is not yet known, the search and rescue efforts demonstrate the commitment and dedication of emergency responders in Croatia to ensuring the safety and security of their citizens and visitors.

As the investigation into the crash continues, it is important to remember the families and loved ones of those who were on board the plane. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Small plane crashes in Croatia on flight from Slovenia, unclear how many were aboard/