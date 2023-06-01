Small plane crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp, killing Lawrence Sager and injuring Kenneth Sager

Lawrence Sager (victim) : Plane crash in Pennsylvania involving Kenneth and Lawrence Sager

A Derry Township man owns the private plane that crashed into a utility truck on a Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp on Wednesday. The pilot was attempting to land the plane at Capital City Airport due to an issue when it crashed near the Turnpike’s Harrisburg West interchange in Fairview Township. The plane, registered to Kenneth Sager of the 1000 block of Mount Alem Drive, collided with a utility truck owned by the contracting firm Henkels & McCoy. Lawrence Sager, a 74-year-old from Harrisburg, was killed in the crash, and Kenneth Sager was hospitalized with injuries. The plane was based at Farmers Pride Airport in Bethel Township, Lebanon County, and had completed two relatively short flights before the crash. Kenneth Sager, a retired airline pilot, has a lot of flying experience, according to Alletta Schadler, the airport manager at Farmers Pride. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

News Source : Charles Thompson | cthompson@pennlive.com

