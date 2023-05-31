“Smallcaps Outperforming Largecaps”: Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS predicts mid and smallcaps to outshine largecaps in the next 3 years, with a positive outlook on capital goods.

India is Better Positioned Than Its Global Peers, Says Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS

Anil Rego, the Founder of Right Horizons PMS, believes that India is relatively better positioned than its global peers and has stronger fundamentals. He states that the balance sheets of Indian companies are healthier and have strengthened significantly with gearing levels at decadal lows. The push for infrastructure and other levers will drive growth across sectors, and mid & smallcap segments are expected to benefit and perform better than largecaps in the next three years as the market environment has started to improve.

Capital Goods Long-Term

As a fund manager with a contrarian style of investing, Rego is bullish on capital goods long-term due to sector tailwinds. He prefers companies with solid and diversified order books, the scope for margin expansion and healthy cash flow generation as the demand outlook remains buoyant.

US Recession

Rego states that India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, and fundamentally, India is better positioned relative to advanced and emerging peers. The balance sheets of banks and NBFCs have improved steadily due to better capitalisation, asset quality and profitability. Credit growth remains buoyant and is expected to grow ~ 15 percent in FY24 as the corporate segment improves on the back of rising capex. He believes that RBI’s pause in rate hikes and expected cuts in the future and multi-decadal growth outlook for the domestic economy are all positives for the market.

Reshuffling Portfolios

Rego’s analysis of the mid and smallcaps signals relative undervaluation, so he has aligned his portfolios to be overweight in the mid-segment, diversifying to sectors that have tailwinds and taking positions in companies that have been performing consistently and are undervalued with above industry growth projections.

Strong Earnings Growth in Current Financial Year

Rego sees earnings growth in double digits in FY24, with banking leading the pack, followed by auto, capital goods and consumer. The sector is in a cyclical uptrend supported by a sharp recovery in urban demand and a shift in preference towards EVs (electric vehicles). The banking space is witnessing robust credit growth momentum driven by the continued traction in the retail and SME segments. Rego is bullish on the capital goods sector long-term due to sector tailwinds.

Expecting Inflows

Rego anticipates that rate hikes will be paused in the US, Euro, and India for the rest of the year and the dollar index to peak. Emerging markets like India, with relatively better fundamentals and a stable domestic demand with a multi-decadal growth outlook, will witness inflows.

Midcap and Smallcaps to Outperform Large Caps

Rego points towards the small-midcap segment being relatively undervalued and typically in the past, upcycles have ranged between 24-32 months with average gains from bottom to peak near 220 percent. India is relatively better positioned than its global peers and fundamentals are stronger, and the balance sheets of corporates are healthier. The push for infrastructure and other levers will drive growth across sectors. Mid & small cap are expected to benefit and do better than largecaps in the next three years as the market environment has also started to improve.

Conclusion

Anil Rego, as a seasoned investor for over three decades, has a positive outlook for the Indian market in the coming years. He believes that India is better positioned than its global peers, and its fundamentals are stronger. He is bullish on the capital goods sector long-term and believes that mid & smallcaps will outperform large caps in the next three years. Overall, he is positive about the Indian market’s potential for growth.

