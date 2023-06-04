“Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner” : A Smart and Energy-Efficient Window Air Conditioner from Midea – Cools up to 550 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet, with Alexa/Google Assistant Compatibility and Open Window Flexibility

Midea 12,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner – Efficiently Cools Rooms up to 550 Sq. Ft. with Ultra-Quiet Operation and Open Window Flexibility. Compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant, Offers 35% Energy Savings, and Comes with Remote Control.



Price: $499.00 - $459.00

(as of Jun 04,2023 14:41:36 UTC – Details)





The Midea U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner is a game-changer for those who want to enjoy a cool breeze without compromising on their view. The innovative design allows you to open or close your window while the unit is installed, making installation quick and easy. What’s more, the U-shaped design blocks the noise coming from the compressor outside, making it ultra-quiet.

Not only is the Midea U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner easy to install, but it is also energy-efficient. With advanced DC Inverter technology, it achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units. It is also the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. This means that you can enjoy a cool home without worrying about high energy bills. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.

The Midea U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner is also equipped with smart control features. It is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant. This means that you can adjust the temperature of your home without even getting up from your seat.

In terms of installation, the Midea U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner comes with a quick-snap bracket that makes installation a breeze. Simply set the unit on the bracket and secure the sidearms, and you’re all set to enjoy cool air. It is available for single-hung or double-hung windows with a size of 22″-36″ and a minimal height of 13.75″.

In conclusion, the Midea U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner is a must-have for anyone looking for an energy-efficient and easy-to-install air conditioning system. Its innovative design allows you to enjoy fresh air while maintaining your view, and its smart control features make it easy to adjust the temperature of your home from anywhere. With a one-year parts and labor warranty and excellent customer support, Midea ensures the quality of its products to its customers.



