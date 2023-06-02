“Smart Touch Digital Toaster” : Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster with Smart Touch Technology, Extra-Wide Slots, and Multiple Settings for Toasting Thick Bread, Bagels, and More

Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster with Smart Touch Technology, 6 Shade Settings, Extra-Wide Slots, Bagel Function, Defrost Function, +10 Feature, and Removable Crumb Tray – Perfect for Thick Bread



The Chefman Smart Touch 2-Slice Digital Toaster is a kitchen appliance that every toast lover should own. It has a quick and easy touchscreen operation that features six precise browning settings, giving you the freedom to make toast exactly the way you like it. The toaster has extra-wide slots that can toast thick or thin slices of bread, bagels, and even frozen food with presets that help you achieve the perfect amount of crunch. When your food is done, it will automatically pop up, and the toaster will shut off, ensuring safety and convenience.

The toaster has a +10 second button that quickly adds toasting time, making it easy to finish off your toast with a little extra crunch. With the high lift lever, you can easily retrieve smaller items, making it safer and more convenient for you to use. The appliance has anti-jam function for safe operation, ensuring that the toaster is always functioning correctly. Cleaning up after use is also easy with the removable crumb tray that simply slides out, and the stainless-steel finish wipes up quickly with a cloth.

The extra-wide slots provide ample space to toast thick slices of bread and bagels with plenty of room. The three cooking modes – presets for toasting, bagel, and from frozen – provide less guesswork and help prevent overcooking. The bagel mode toasts the cut side of your bagel and warms the outer crust, making it perfect for English muffins too. This appliance is not only convenient, but it also ensures that you get the perfect toast every time.

The Chefman Smart Touch 2-Slice Digital Toaster is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability. The purchase includes a 1-year assurance from Chefman, giving you peace of mind and ensuring that you get the best value for your money. For information on how to use your product, there is a PDF User Guide available. It operates at 850 Watts/120 Volts – RJ31-SS-T, making it energy-efficient and cost-effective.

In conclusion, the Chefman Smart Touch 2-Slice Digital Toaster is an essential kitchen appliance for toast lovers. It has a quick and easy touchscreen operation, six precise browning settings, and extra-wide slots that can toast thick or thin slices of bread, bagels, and frozen food. The appliance has three cooking modes, a +10 second button, high lift lever, anti-jam function, and a removable crumb tray that makes cleaning up easy. The toaster is cETL approved and comes with a 1-year assurance from Chefman. Purchase this appliance today and enjoy the perfect toast every time.



