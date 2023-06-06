“Smart Treadmill with Bluetooth” : “Experience Pro-Level Running at Home with Horizon Fitness 7.4 Studio Series Smart Treadmill featuring Bluetooth, Incline and Heavy-Duty 350 lbs Weight Capacity”

“Experience Studio-Quality Workouts at Home with the Horizon Fitness 7.4 Smart Treadmill: Bluetooth and Incline, Folding Design with 350 lbs Weight Capacity, Ideal for Pro Running and Exercise with App Integration.”



It can be tough to find the motivation to go to the gym, especially if you have a busy schedule or just don’t enjoy the atmosphere of a crowded fitness center. That’s where the Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Studio Series folding treadmill comes in. This innovative piece of exercise equipment is designed to bring the gym experience to your home, with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to connect to your favorite live or on-demand fitness apps. Whether you prefer running, walking, or interval training, this treadmill has everything you need to get a great workout in the comfort of your own home.

One of the standout features of the Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Studio Series folding treadmill is its 22 x 60-inch XL running surface. This provides plenty of space for even the tallest runners and walkers, and the deck is built with 3-zone Variable Response Cushioning to provide flex and support throughout your stride. The treadmill is also built to last, with a rugged frame and a weight limit of over 300 pounds. Whether you’re training for a race or just trying to stay in shape, this treadmill is up to the task.

Another great feature of the Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Studio Series folding treadmill is its precision control. The QuickDial controls allow you to make fast, smooth transitions between intervals without breaking your stride, and the speed range goes from 0.5 – 12 mph. The incline range goes from 0 – 15%, so you can walk, jog, or run at the level that’s best for you. And with custom interval keys, one-touch speed and incline quick keys, and a variety of built-in programs like 5K, Calorie, and Fat Burn, you can switch up your workouts and keep things interesting.

Finally, the Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Studio Series folding treadmill is designed to make your workouts as enjoyable as possible. With integrated Bluetooth speakers, an in/out audio jack, a water bottle holder, a fan, and an energy saver mode, you’ll have everything you need to stay entertained and hydrated while you work out. And when you’re done, the treadmill folds up easily with a one-step FeatherLight hydraulic folding system, so you can store it out of the way until your next workout.

Overall, the Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Studio Series folding treadmill is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to get a great workout at home. With its Bluetooth connectivity, precision control, and comfortable deck, you’ll have everything you need to stay motivated and reach your fitness goals. And with its rugged frame and lifetime frame and motor warranty, you can be sure that this treadmill will be a reliable workout partner for years to come.



