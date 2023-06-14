Smartsville man Boaz Attias arrested for illegal cannabis cultivation and game violations

Boaz Attias : Illegal cannabis grow leads to arrest of Smartsville man Boaz Attias

A search warrant was executed by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, along with other departments, at an illegal cannabis grow in Smartsville, CA on June 9th. Boaz Attias, a 35-year-old Smartsville resident, was arrested for illegal cultivation of cannabis and various fish and game violations relating to water source contamination. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reported that 342 marijuana plants and 17lbs of processed and packaged marijuana were eradicated from the property. A second search warrant was executed at a property near Black Rd, where a large illegal grow and several RV trailers were located. Although no suspects were found at the scene, two firearms were seized from one of the trailers. Over 4,500 illegal marijuana plants were eradicated, and seven fish and game violations were observed by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The cases have been referred to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

News Source : The Union

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Illegal cannabis grows Search warrants Arrests Local news