“smash burger recipe”: Learn to Create an Exceptional Smash Burger in the Comfort of Your Home

Sink Your Teeth into Pop’s Burgers: A Fresh Take on the Classic American Burger

If you’re a burger lover and looking for a fresh take on the classic American burger, then Pop’s Burgers in Salt Lake City is the place to be. Pop’s Burgers is not your typical burger joint as they serve up more than just burgers. They also offer old-fashioned desserts and vegetarian-friendly fare. Their menu is diverse and caters to different dietary needs, so everyone can enjoy a delicious meal at Pop’s Burgers.

Executive Chef Michelle “Mearle” Earl is the mastermind behind Pop’s Burgers’ mouth-watering dishes. She has shared the recipe for their Smokehouse Smash Burger, which is a must-try for burger enthusiasts. The burger is made with one 1/4 pound ball of Wasatch Meats ground steak trim, smashed to 1/4 inch thick and sprinkled with Lawry’s Seasoning Salt. It is then topped with sliced onions and cooked to perfection on the griddle.

The bun is just as important as the patty, and Pop’s Burgers takes their buns seriously. The top bun is topped with house-made smokey sauce, crispy fried onions, pickled jalapenos, and peppered bacon. The bottom bun is topped with American cheese, which melts as the patty cooks, indicating when the patty is done.

When the patty is flipped, the onions cook along with the other side of the patty, infusing the burger with even more flavor. Once the patty is cooked, the bottom bun with melted American cheese is added, and the burger is ready to be assembled. The burger is then placed on the assembled top bun, flipped, and ready to be devoured.

Pop’s Burgers is located inside The Local, a 7,500 square-foot collective of seven food vendors, a craft bar, and event space. The Local is a unique and trendy food hall that showcases local and regional food vendors. Pop’s Burgers is a popular spot in The Local, and for a good reason. Their delicious burgers and friendly staff keep customers coming back for more.

Pop’s Burgers also offers vegetarian-friendly options, such as their Impossible Burger and Veggie Burger. Their menu caters to different dietary needs, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a delicious meal at Pop’s Burgers. They also have old-fashioned desserts, such as milkshakes and apple pie, which are the perfect way to end a meal.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a fresh take on the classic American burger, then Pop’s Burgers is the place to be. Their Smokehouse Smash Burger is a must-try for burger enthusiasts, and their vegetarian-friendly options ensure that everyone can enjoy a delicious meal. Pop’s Burgers is not just a burger joint; it’s an experience. Their trendy and unique location inside The Local adds to the overall experience. So, head on over to Pop’s Burgers and sink your teeth into their delicious burgers. You won’t be disappointed.

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

Source Link :Here’s how to make an extraordinary smash burger at home/