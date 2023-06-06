“Smith Machine with Pulley System” : “3058: Complete Home Gym with Smith Machine, Pulley System, Squat Rack, and More for Full-Body Strength Training”

3058 Atlas Strength Home Gym: Smith Machine and Pulley System with Squat Rack, Pull Up Bar, Leg Developer, and Upper Body Strength Training Equipment. Ideal for Light Commercial Fitness with Included Accessories.



Price: $3,909.00 - $3,729.00

(as of Jun 06,2023 00:15:17 UTC – Details)





The Altas Strength Home Gym Smith Machine with Pulley System is an excellent piece of equipment that has been engineered in Canada to provide you with a complete all-in-one solution for your fitness needs. If you have limited workout space or want to skip the commute to the gym, this is the ideal equipment for you. You can work out privately and safely in the comfort of your own home and still access commercial gym equipment.

The Olympic free-weight rack is an excellent addition to this home gym. You can engage in intense weightlifting or strength training without leaving your home. The six weight plate pegs built into the frame allow you to organize weights/barbells on the machine for easy accessibility. The machine comes with a 200kg weight stack in the back, but you will need to purchase weight plates separately.

The commercial home gym Smith Machine is a versatile weight system designed with dual-action press arms. These press arms allow you to perform a variety of arm and chest exercises to develop your biceps, triceps, pectorals, and other muscle groups. The Smith Machine is a great tool for beginners and experienced lifters alike. The pulley system allows you to perform a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups, making it an excellent all-in-one solution for your fitness needs.

The Leg Developer Workouts feature a dual-function leg developer that allows you to work out your legs effectively. The pivot point facilitates proper body form during workouts, allowing maximum effect on targeted muscle groups. The leg developer is an essential tool for anyone who wants to improve their leg strength and overall fitness. The machine also comes with a pull-up bar, which is great for upper body strength training.

Overall, the Altas Strength Home Gym Smith Machine with Pulley System is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to work out at home. The machine is well-built and designed to provide you with a complete all-in-one solution for your fitness needs. The Olympic free-weight rack, commercial home gym Smith Machine, and Leg Developer Workouts are all excellent tools that will help you achieve your fitness goals. The machine is suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters, making it an excellent investment for anyone who wants to improve their fitness level. With this machine, you can work out privately and safely in the comfort of your own home.



