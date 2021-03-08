Smith Sumroy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Smith Sumroy has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 7. 2021
Smith Sumroy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.
Bill Ritter 6d · RIP Smith Sumroy. A long time fill in stage manager at ABC7NY and a veteran stage manager at other stations. Everyone loved him – his humor and calm and confident way he took charge of a newscast. My love to Smith’s family – veteran and former colleagues at Eyewitness News … Melissa Sumroy Green and Jeff Green
