Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar Owner Shares Incident of 5 Women Leaving Without Paying

Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar: The Incident with Unpaid Bills

According to Starex Smith, the owner of Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar, a group of five women walked out of the establishment without paying their bills. This incident has caused quite a stir, and many are curious about what exactly happened at the restaurant.

Erykah Williams, one of the staff members at Smith & Webster, shared her account of the incident. She stated that the women had ordered a variety of dishes and drinks, and seemed to be enjoying themselves. However, when it was time to pay their bills, they claimed that they did not have any money to do so.

Despite attempts to resolve the issue, the women refused to pay and eventually left the restaurant without settling their bills. The restaurant has since taken measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Overall, the incident at Smith & Webster Restaurant and Bar serves as a reminder of the importance of treating restaurant staff with respect and settling bills in a timely manner.

