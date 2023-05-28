Smoked Mac n Cheese Recipe SEO Keyword: “Smoked Mac and Cheese Recipe”: Recipe for Delicious Smoky Mac and Cheese

Smoked Mac n Cheese Recipe

Who doesn’t love a good mac n cheese dish? But have you ever tried smoked mac n cheese? If not, you are in for a treat! This recipe adds a smoky twist to the classic mac n cheese dish that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. Here is how you can make it at home.

Ingredients

1 pound elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded smoked gouda cheese

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat your smoker to 250°F. Cook the elbow macaroni according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk constantly for 1-2 minutes to make a roux. Gradually add the milk, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. Add the garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper to the saucepan and stir well. Continue to cook the sauce over medium heat, stirring frequently, until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the shredded cheddar cheese and smoked gouda cheese to the sauce and stir until melted and smooth. Add the cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce and stir until well coated. Transfer the mac n cheese mixture to a large cast-iron skillet or baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix together the panko breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the top of the mac n cheese. Place the skillet or baking dish in the preheated smoker and cook for 30-45 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown and the cheese is bubbly. Remove from the smoker and let cool for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Smoked mac n cheese is a delicious and unique twist on the classic dish that will have your taste buds singing. The smoky flavor adds a depth of flavor that is hard to resist. With this recipe, you can easily make it at home and impress your family and friends. So, fire up your smoker and get cooking!

